Kidnapers Kill Leader For Fleeing With N5M And Buying A Lexus Jeep

Two suspected kidnappers have revealed why they tied up their gang leader, Raymond Enahon, and abandon him in a bush at Obiaruku, Delta State, to die.

Iweh Kevwe and Emmanuel Ogibi were arrested by operatives of Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), while on the trail of Raymond, a private security man who was accused of participating in several kidnappings.

One of such cases was the kidnap of the former finance officer at the Delta State University. His family was said to have paid the sum of N5 million before he was released.

The gang, made up of security guards from different locations, have successfully kidnapped several persons within the area they were supposed to guard.

The suspects said that Raymond absconded with the N5 million they got from one of their victims and bought Lexus 330 for himself.

They later lured him out with another fake deal of N100m. When he got to their regular hideout, he was overpowered and tied him up. With his ATM card, they were able to transfer all the money that we saw in his account.

They also took the new car that he bought and left him in the bush where he later died. The Lexus was sold for N1.4 million and the proceeds shared.

