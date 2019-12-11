Liars Are Always Ready To Take Oaths – Khloe Kardashian Shades Jordyn Woods

by Temitope Alabi
Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has reacted to Jordyn Woods undergoing a 2-hour lie detector test to prove that she didn’t sleep with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show earlier this year, took a lie detector test.

Read Also:Kylie Jenner Reacts to Jordyn Woods’ Betrayal In A New KUWTK Clip

According to the show host Jada, Woods took the polygraph to prove her innocence. The test showed Woods was being “truthful” and that she ”didn’t sleep with Tristan Thompson.”

Khloe reacting to the test took to social media to write “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Tags from the story
Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
0

You may also like

Omoni Oboli devastated as court stops her movie premier over copyright infringement

Majid Michel Leads Healing Session In Church (Photos)

May D And Square Records Officially Part Ways…Cite Irreconcilable Differences

Skales Fires Back At Instagram Fan Who Called His Girlfriend Ugly

Check out Tiwa Savage , Emma Nyra, Vanessa Mdee styled by Swanky Jerry for one Africa music fest Dubai (photos)

Davido Dedicates AFRIMMA Win To Tagbo and DJ Olu

So people bring horses into clubs? Bikini clad lady thrown off while riding a horse inside a crowded club (video)

Gideon Okeke and his wife

Gideon Okeke Shares First Photo Of His son, Ezra

Justin Bieber: “Don’t Do It Until You’re In Love”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *