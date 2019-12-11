Liars Are Always Ready To Take Oaths – Khloe Kardashian Shades Jordyn Woods

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has reacted to Jordyn Woods undergoing a 2-hour lie detector test to prove that she didn’t sleep with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show earlier this year, took a lie detector test.

According to the show host Jada, Woods took the polygraph to prove her innocence. The test showed Woods was being “truthful” and that she ”didn’t sleep with Tristan Thompson.”

Khloe reacting to the test took to social media to write “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”