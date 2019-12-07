Man Drags His 15-Year-Old Daughter On The Streets For Missing School

The Nasarawa state police command has arrested Dahiru Inusa, a 56-year-old father of 15 children.

According to reports, the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly chaining and dragging his 15- year-old daughter through the streets in Lafia.

Read Also: TVC Host Breaks Down In Tears, Apologizes To Her Husband Live On TV Over ‘Child Abuse’ Comments (Video)

Dahiru, who was arrested at Bukan-Sidi area of Lafia on Wednesday, December 4, said he was that abusive because his daughter was becoming wayward and refused to go to school.

The NSCDC commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari speaking on the case said;

“This is a case of a father chaining and dragging his biological daughter on the street in the name of instilling discipline in her. We all must join hands to fight this menace in our society.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), we had the case of a 75- year-old man who defiled a three-year-old child.”

Dahiru admitted to the offence and claimed it was a mistake.

He said, “I was angered by the fact that some girls were influencing her negatively and it was the anger that pushed me into making the mistake of putting her in chains. I was only trying to make her take me to her friends and not to harm her. I am begging my daughter and the government to forgive me.”