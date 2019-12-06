MAPOLY Student Jumps Inside Well After Weird Dream (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has died after allegedly plunging into a well.

According to information gathered from his friend, Samson, also known as, Asese Lee woke up around 5 a.m on Wednesday in Fagba, Lagos State, and started screaming “my money is inside the well.”

They added that before they could understand what was happening; he had jumped inside the 180ft well and he died before help could get to him. Samson was also laid to rest on Thursday.

See Photo Here:

Mapoly Student
The MAPOLY Student
