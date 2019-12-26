Mohammed Salah Celebrates Christmas With Family (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool star and Egyptian footballer, Mohammed Salah took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself, wife and daughter celebrating the Christmas holiday.

Mohammed Salah
Mohammed Salah

The Liverpool star forward won praises after sharing a photo on social media of his family in front of a Christmas tree.

Also Read: CAF Releases Short List For African Men Player Of The Year

The photo, which has gone viral, won a lot of people’s hearts, with the majority of social media users praising him for promoting religious tolerance amidst the religious tension in the world.

See the picture below:

Mohammed Salah
Mohammed Salah and his family
0

