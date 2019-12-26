Mohammed Salah Celebrates Christmas With Family (Photo)

Liverpool star and Egyptian footballer, Mohammed Salah took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself, wife and daughter celebrating the Christmas holiday.

The Liverpool star forward won praises after sharing a photo on social media of his family in front of a Christmas tree.

The photo, which has gone viral, won a lot of people’s hearts, with the majority of social media users praising him for promoting religious tolerance amidst the religious tension in the world.

See the picture below: