Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Rants About Mohamed Salah In Touchline Bust-Up (Video)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was at the centre of an angry outburst from team-mate Sadio Mane on Saturday night.

Liverpool made it a record-breaking 13 league wins in a row and ensured they sit top of the Premier League heading into the international break.

But despite the convincing victory, there was a sour ending to proceedings after Sadio Mane vented his frustration after being subbed.

He was not unhappy with Jurgen Klopp though. Minutes prior to being replaced, Mohamed Salah tried to have a shot when Mane was standing in acres of space.

That left the Senegal international furious, as it wasn’t the first during the match that Salah had opted to shoot.

