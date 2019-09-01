Evicted BBNaija Housemates Visit Dino Melaye In Abuja (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Evicted housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija pepper dem edition paid a courtesy visit to popular senator, Dino Melaye at his residence in Abuja.

Kim Oprah
L-R: Kim Oprah, Nelson, Jackye, Dino Melaye, Joe, Enkay, Gedoni and Jeff

The The Pepper Dem Gang are currently on media tour as they pay homage to the senator, Kim Oprah, Gedoni, Enkay, Jeff, Jackye, Nelson, and Joe.

Thelma, Avala, Isilomo and Tuoyo were missing from the evicted housemates who visited that visited the senator.

See pictures below:

Dino Melaye
Joe, Gedoni and Dino Melaye
Jeff
Dino Melaye and Jeff
Jackye
Jackye, Dino Melaye, Kim Oprah and Enkay
