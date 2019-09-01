Evicted BBNaija Housemates Visit Dino Melaye In Abuja (Photos)

Evicted housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija pepper dem edition paid a courtesy visit to popular senator, Dino Melaye at his residence in Abuja.

The The Pepper Dem Gang are currently on media tour as they pay homage to the senator, Kim Oprah, Gedoni, Enkay, Jeff, Jackye, Nelson, and Joe.

Thelma, Avala, Isilomo and Tuoyo were missing from the evicted housemates who visited that visited the senator.

See pictures below: