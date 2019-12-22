CAF Releases Short List For African Men Player Of The Year

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has release the final lists of the top 3 years in Africa in 2019.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez are the Top 3 finalists for African Player of the Year award.

Liverpool duo Salah and Mane led the Reds to clinch the Champions League title last season, before winning the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Mahrez helped Man City defend their Premier League title, while on the international level he led Algeria to beat Mane’s Senegal and win the AFCON trophy.

The winner will be announced on January 7th.