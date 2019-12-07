Mr May D Reacts To News That He Is Now An Uber Driver (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D has reacted to viral reports that he is an Uber Driver in Sweden.

The video was made by one of his friends, who has been using the one time music sensation as his personal chauffeur, during his visit to the city.

The ‘Soundtrack’ crooner, who unable to get a breakthrough in the Nigerian music industry, blamed it on the defunct group, P-Square due to the fact that he felt exploited by them.

Reacting to the viral reports that he is an Uber driver, Mr May D shared a video of himself smoking with the caption:

“Ko ni da fun gbogboyin, iyalaya ati baba baba yin ni UBER DRIVER… But shout out to all the UBER DRIVERS making real and legitimate income!”

See his full post below: