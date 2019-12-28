Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Was Sexually Assaulted By Cab Driver

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to recount how she was sexually assaulted by a cab driver.

The lady, Ginika, claimed she was having a discussion about ‘detty December’ with the driver when things got a bit tense, resulting in him touching her thighs.

In her words;

”See what my cab driver did to me yesterday. We were just gisting about detty december and next thing baba began to touch laps. I had to end trip and come down.”