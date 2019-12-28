Money Heist: Nigerians Mock Abuja Bank Robbers After Failed Attempt

Following a failed bank robbery attempt that left armed robbers trapped inside a branch of First bank while security operatives blocked the entrance, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

The armed robbers who had successfully gained entry into the bank at Mpape, Abuja on Saturday morning were unable to leave the premises after operatives of police and Nigerian Army mount a blockade at the bank entrance.

A robber who earlier tried to escaped was reportedly shot and arrested while an exchange of gunfire with the security operatives led to the arrest of four others.

The development has sparked the reactions of many Nigerians on Twitter, as they compared the failed bank robbery to the movie, Money Heist.

See reactions below

Too much of everything is not good..

The Abuja robbers just watched episode 1 of Money Heist and Gbam! They went to do experiment 😂 😂

They got caught 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXWz7OKm2W — CEO URBAN MEDIA 📺 (@Ibn_bhadmus) December 28, 2019

The reason why these Abuja Money Heist did not succeed was because Professor was in UNILAG, closing doors and switching off lights. — The BoxBreaker™ 🔥🔥 (@The__Oluchime) December 28, 2019

So some robbers decided to do their own Money Heist in Abuja but they failed.

They completely forgot that professor in the real money heist didn’t go to chill in Shoprite and he didn’t use GLO to communicate with them Ibadan, ikeja, warri, & Ikorodu are all going to prison now😹 — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) December 28, 2019

Money Heist (Abuja) Updates. – Rio has been caught

– Professor has been trying to reach the bank but Glo network is not available. pic.twitter.com/OyBNPilL4j — A Y O 🇳🇬 (@hay_whye) December 28, 2019

Summary of the Mpape bank robbery: -Some boys tried to pull a MONEY HEIST in Abuja La casa de papal without the professor. -The police and Army surrounded them and pulled a 44 MINUTES -They'll be LIVING IN BONDAGE in Kuje prison for a very very long time. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) December 28, 2019