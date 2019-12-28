Money Heist: Nigerians Mock Abuja Bank Robbers After Failed Attempt

by Valerie Oke
Bank robbera
Arrested bank robber

Following a failed bank robbery attempt that left armed robbers trapped inside a branch of First bank while security operatives blocked the entrance, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

The armed robbers who had successfully gained entry into the bank at Mpape, Abuja on Saturday morning were unable to leave the premises after operatives of police and Nigerian Army mount a blockade at the bank entrance.

Read Also: Armed Robbers Trapped Inside Abuja Bank As Police, Army Block Entrance

A robber who earlier tried to escaped was reportedly shot and arrested while an exchange of gunfire with the security operatives led to the arrest of four others.

The development has sparked the reactions of many Nigerians on Twitter, as they compared the failed bank robbery to the movie, Money Heist.

See reactions below

Tags from the story
abuja, bank robbery, Mpape
0

You may also like

Boko Haram sect kill 10 persons in Borno

Herdsmen arrested over the murder of his kinsman’s wife and child

Gospel singer Ohemaa Jacky

Gospel Singer Ohemaa Jacky Exposed For Allegedly Performing Rituals For Fame (Video)

Heavy down pour claims 14 lives in Niger

Shocking !!! Pastor nabbed for stealing his sister’s son

Security guard shot dead by colleague

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th June

See the Professional Mourner Who Advertised His Service Online… See His Price List

IPOB berates Osinbajo for neglecting Nnamdi Kanu in peace meeting with South-East leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *