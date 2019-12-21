“Nigerian Women Only Argue About Who Does The Cooking, Not About Who Pays The Rent, Kids’ Fees And Utility Bills”, Says A Nigerian Doctor (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian doctor, who goes by the handle @Urchilla01 on Twitter has taken a wipe at women who try to make a fuss about not wanting to bear the burden of cooking alone.

Doctor Urchilla and his tweet

The web user tweeted;

‘The fact that all Nigerian Twitter women ever drag about when it comes to sharing duties in marriage is who does the cooking really shows the limited scope most of y’all have about what marriage is truly is.

You never read them argue about who pays the rent, who pays the kids’ fees, who pays utility bills, who fuels the cars, who makes sure there’s even food stuff available to even bring up the argument of who should turn them into a meal!

So many roles but it’s on the hill of cooking you’ve all chosen as your location for constant epileptic tantrums. Do we even ever ask ourselves what kind of kids we’ll raise?

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Lays Curse On Instablog9ja For Talking About Her

Some of you have never paid a light bill or attended an estate meeting but you already know which round of this marriage boxing match you’ll deliver your KO punch. You will go into marriage prepared to fight.’, he wrote.

Tags from the story
Urchilla01
0

You may also like

InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Finalist, Stephany Ugboaja, Emerges As 2019 WAEC’s Best Candidate

FG issues strong warning to Togo and Ghana over attacks on Nigerians over there

Why Not Send Him Back To Nigeria Instead Of Killing Him – Abike Dabiri Reacts To Killing Of Nigerian Pastor In China

Woman Filming Storm Struck By Lightning, But Saved By Her iPhone Cover (Photos)

‘60,000 Pregnant Women Die Yearly’ Says Health Experts

Court adjourns Patience Jonathan suit against EFCC

Nigerian Senate

Senate Gives Buhari 5-Day Ultimatum To Submit Ministerial List

Algeria Coach believes his team will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of Nigeria

Too Much Sleep Can Kill You – Scientists Reveal

Anambra Election: Willie Obiano express confidence over winning election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *