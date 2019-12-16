Nigerians Disappointed As Popular Feminist, Grace Ajilore Announces Pregnancy

Popular Nigerian feminist vlogger, Grace Ajilore announced her pregnancy on social media and it has stirred a wave of reactions on the Internet.

The vlogger, who on countless occasions, made videos to insult men, which, in turn, made her fans shun men, has received backlashes from her fans and followers.

READ ALSO – Linda Ikeji Speaks On Difficulty She Encountered In Choosing The Right Man

Reacting to her announcement, other fans expressed disappointment, stating that they have been loyal to her and didn’t think she would ever even be with a man.

See Photos Here: