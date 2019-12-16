Nigerians Disappointed As Popular Feminist, Grace Ajilore Announces Pregnancy

by Michael Isaac
grace ajilore
Grace Ajilore

Popular Nigerian feminist vlogger, Grace Ajilore announced her pregnancy on social media and it has stirred a wave of reactions on the Internet.

The vlogger, who on countless occasions, made videos to insult men, which, in turn, made her fans shun men, has received backlashes from her fans and followers.

Reacting to her announcement, other fans expressed disappointment, stating that they have been loyal to her and didn’t think she would ever even be with a man.

See Photos Here:

Reactions to her announcement
