Nigerians Drag Buhari’s Aide For ‘Insulting’ Falana

by Verity Awala
Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity has drawn the rage of some Nigerians after describing popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN) as ‘unsuccessful’.

The presidential spokesperson was reacting to claims by the renowned lawyer that the president has perfected plans to seek a third in office.

In his response, Mr Shehu said Falana is using the president’s third term agenda to seek personal media attention.

His words, “The popularly acclaimed human rights lawyer and formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state, Femi Falana, has boarded the free-publicity train, full of those seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term in office. ”

Read Also: No Crime In Having A Cabal: Buhari’s Spokesperson

This comment has stirred the reaction of many Nigerians on Twitter ad they have taken to the platform to call out the Presidential aide for ‘insulting’ Falana.

See a few reactions below

 

https://twitter.com/CantstopNow4/status/1209342305192284161?s=19

 

Tags from the story
femi falana, Garba Shehu, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Lagos State ranked second cheapest city in the world

Student Jumps From School’s 2nd-floor Window To Avoid Test

Online News Site Gawker Files For Bankruptcy!

Benue Killings: 59 victims of herdsmen attack to get mass burial

Buzzing Today: Man Who Produced ‘Issakaba’ is Dead

How Jimi Agbaje caused our defeat in Lagos gubernatorial polls – PDP

Another man caught stealing panties & bras among other items today in Azia, Anambra state (Photos)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th April, 2019

Xenophobia: Again, South Africans order Nigerian out of their territory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *