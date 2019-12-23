Nigerians Lampoon Gbajabiamila For Saying He Was Not Elected To Fight The Executive

Nigerians have taken to social media to knock the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila over his comment that he is not in office to oppose the executive.

The speaker stated this at an occasion on Sunday evening, adding that his Surulere constituents didn’t vote him into office to fight the Executive arm of the government.

Reacting to this statement, some Nigerians on social media expressed that the speaker should take a cue from other countries on what their lawmakers are doing.

NIGERIANS NOW KNOW WHO BE THEIR SPEAKER 🔊 Nigerians Oya Behold Your Speaker Buhari Oh Sorry Na Hon. Gbajabiamila. This Is Exactly Story Of Esau And Jacob. Our Legislative Arm Of Government Look Like Legislature But It's Executive Oo. Our Eyes 👀 Are Wide Open Mopping. pic.twitter.com/6AAaw3rwzw — Nnajiofor Chiedozie Nelson (@ChiedozieNelson) December 23, 2019

NASS led by Lawan and Gbajabiamila are servants of the cabal in the executive instead of servants of the electorates who stood in the rain and under the sun to vote for them. Shameless rubber stamp legislooters. — Chuso. (Seeker of Knowledge) (@minospeed007) December 23, 2019

Gbajabiamila will rue the day this statement was made.

The NASS is a co equal branch of government, to describe yourselves as a rubber stamp is not only dumb it basically means you are all useless.

Resign already — Used to be cynical about Nigeria's future (@drbanj) December 23, 2019