Nigerians Lampoon Gbajabiamila For Saying He Was Not Elected To Fight The Executive

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerians have taken to social media to knock the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila over his comment that he is not in office to oppose the executive.

Femi Gbajabiamila
The speaker stated this at an occasion on Sunday evening, adding that his Surulere constituents didn’t vote him into office to fight the Executive arm of the government.

Reacting to this statement, some Nigerians on social media expressed that the speaker should take a cue from other countries on what their lawmakers are doing.

See reactions below:

