Nollywood Movies On Netflix Are Becoming Painful To Watch – Actor Bobby Obodo

Nollywood actor Bobby Obodo is of the opinion that Nollywood movies on Netflix are not good enough.

According to Bobby, the movies are becoming ”painful” to watch.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bobby added that he is sad at the ”long list of trash we’re putting on that platform”.

In his words:

“Most of the movies we’re putting out on #Netflix are becoming painful to see. Such great opportunity to literally reach most parts of the world to showcase #Nollywood via the platform, & we fucking up. Errbody wants their “shit” on Netflix- I suspect for $$$ & bragging rights.

I hope creative producers/directors/writers start putting out good movies on there to save us the shame & ridicule that cld befall #Nollywood, before it’s too late. Lazy/predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. Come on, mehn. This opporutnity is golden!”