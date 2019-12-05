Police Arrest Mount Zion Ministries Pastor For Allegedly Raping A Minor

The general overseer of Mount Zion Ministries, Chukwudi Chukwumezie aka ‘Agudo Jesus’ has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Obosi, Anambra State.

The pastor, who is alleged to have been involved in previous cases of rape involving minors, was said to have lured the victim to his church, with the prophecy that she had a bright future but was hindered by evil spirits.

The police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the police obtained a medical report, showing that the victim had been penetrated.

According to the report: “On 24th September 2019, we got a report from a woman in Obosi police station that the pastor of Mountain Zion Ministry, Obosi had unlawful canal knowledge of her daughter. Police officers went to the scene, inspected it and victim was rushed to hospital and medical report revealed that her vagina was penetrated and laceration of the hymen of the victim occurred. Police went to the hotel and the evidence seen corresponded with what the victim told the police.”

READ ALSO – Fani-Kayode Drops Another Bomb On Fatoyinbo, Dakolo Rape Scandal

The victim, a 15-year-old SS1 student, according to her, was lured by the pastor into his car after conducting a deliverance session on her.

Narrating her ordeal, she said: “I didn’t know what happened immediately I entered his car, but I regained consciousness in a room, and I was naked, and the pastor was on top of me, and there was blood in my private part.”

The mother of the victim, Edith Idika, also confirmed that her daughter was raped. She said she had visited the pastor with her daughter when he told her she needed to undergo deliverance.

See Report Here: