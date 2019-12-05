Governor Of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, Loses Father

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has lost his father, Gabriel Nkanang.

According to reports, the late Mr Nkanang died on Sunday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on research and documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso disclosed this on Wednesday night in a release made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

He said the death of the governor’s father was officially made public after due clearance from the family head, Pastor Edo Ekim.

Gabriel Nkanang, the eldest son of the late Mr Nkanang, has been authorised by the family to make public the news of his death.

