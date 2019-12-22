Police Arrest Nigerian Lady For Assaulting Her Underage Househelp

by Amaka Odozi

According to reports, the Nigerian lady, who was caught physically assaulting her underage househelp on the road has been taken into police custody.

The lady and the girl
The lady and the girl

A new photo shows the woman has already inflicted marks on the young girl’s body.

Information Nigeria recalls the seven-minute video of the assault went viral and it was filmed from the window of a room.

The viddo captures the moment the woman dragged the housemaid out of the car, lifted her up and smashed her on the floor.

While she was brutalizing her, the little girl eventually managed to escape from her grip and fled to stay far from the woman.

