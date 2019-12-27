Police Shoot Wizkid’s Fan Dead At Starboy Fest In Lagos[Video]

by Temitope Alabi
Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

A video making the round on social media has caused a stir amongst many as according to the person who shared it, a man was killed last night at Wizkid’s show.

Wizkid had his Starboyfest show last night and, as expected, many of his fans were there to celebrate with him.

Read Also: After Announcing Plans To Get Married In 2020, Wizkid Reveals Plan For His Baby Mamas

However, after the show, a man was said to have been shot dead by police officers.

“POLICE BRUTALITY IS NOT A JOKE!!! I literally saw the Cop shoot this Fan Dead over an argument at #STARBOYFEST.”

Watch below;

Tags from the story
wizkid
0

You may also like

75 police officers injured in clashes with protesters before G20 summit

Bisi Alimi

Bisi Alimi Reacts To Video Of Aisha Buhari Yelling Inside Aso Villa

How UNILAG Generates N5m from Waste Recycling

Dele Momodu Slams Person Who Insulted Buhari and Tinubu

5 Funny Situations People Who Attended A Nigerian Secondry School Never Want To Be Caught In

3 Manchester United and Arsenal’s most ill-tempered clashes EVER

Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

‘They Are Yet To Release El-Zakzaky’ – Femi Falana

Senate gives agencies 7 days ultimatum to submit 2017 Budgets

NUPENG suspends strike in Rivers State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *