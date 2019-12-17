Reality Star, Cindy Okafor Joins Cosmetic Company As Brand Ambassador

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Cindy Okafor took to her Instagram page to announce that she has become a brand ambassador for cosmetic company, Nessiedella cosmetics.

Recall that some days ago, the reality star was announced by Abia State government as a brand ambassador for Made in Aba.

Now, the cosmetic company that promised her makeup box when she was dragged on social media during her stay on the reality show after she took makeup out of nylon has signed her as a brand ambassador.

See her post below: