Soldier Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Toyota Car

by Verity Awala

 

A 25-year-old serving army officer, Eyosu Kennedy has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a Toyota Camry vehicle.

Kennedy, a private officer said to be serving in Battalion 112, Borno state was paraded alongside, 48 other suspects.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Tanko Jemeta said Kennedy stole the vehicle from Abuja and brought it to Edo state for sales but was arrested while attempting to sell the car.

Kennedy who hails from Edo state, while being interviewed by newsmen said he bought the vehicle from a customs officer.

The commissioner however assured that the suspects would be charged to court.

