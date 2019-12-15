Manchester United Struggle To Draw Against Everton

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester United three games unbeaten run came to an abrupt end on Sunday, as they struggled at home against relegation threatened Everton.

Manchester United celebrate their winning
Manchester United

Everton surged into the lead courtesy of an own goal by defender, Lindeolf after David De Gea’s error.

However, Everton could not hold on for their second consecutive victory after upsetting Chelsea last weekend.

Man Utd found an equaliser through substitute, Mason Greenwood to ensure a nervy end of the game.

With this draw, the Manchester Club rises to 6th position on the league table.

