StarboyFest: Wizkid Reacts To Killing Of His Fan By Police Officers

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid as reacted to the fatal shooting of a fan at his StarboyFest by a police officer.

A video making the rounds on social media suggests that a police officer killed an unarmed man at Wizkid’s show which held on Boxing Day night.

Read Also: After Announcing Plans To Get Married In 2020, Wizkid Reveals Plan For His Baby Mamas

The deceased was said to have been shot dead by police officers over an argument.

A fan had written: “POLICE BRUTALITY IS NOT A JOKE!!! I literally saw the Cop shoot this Fan Dead over an argument at #STARBOYFEST.”

Reacting to the report, Wizkid shared via his Twitter handle on Friday evening thus: Nigerian police! Protect us! Not kill us! I’m so so sorry guys. I’m so broken right now 💔 💔