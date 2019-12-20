Stop Comparing Me With Other Celebrities Who Wear Fake Designers: Timaya (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya took to his Instagram page to warn media outlets to stop comparing him with other musicians and celebrities.

The “Balance” crooner pointed out that most celebrities and musicians they compare him with are friends with tailors and they don’t wear original designers.

The singer who recently twerked on his mother’s legs pleaded that blogs should stop putting him on a countdown of stylish celebrities as he expressed that he doesn’t want it.

