The Gift of Home – GTBankhomecoming

by Victor

There is no place like home, especially during the holidays. 

The Gift of Home - GTBankhomecoming

So in the spirit of giving, GTBank has launched a campaign tagged #GTBankhomecoming to give many who can’t afford it, bus tickets to make it home just in time for the holidays! 

To give people the gift of home this Christmas through #GTBankhomecoming simply nominate someone: it could be a family member, a friend, or anyone who you believe needs it the most! After nominations are in, a shortlist will be made and tickets will be given to chosen nominees so that they can celebrate the holidays where the love is warmest – Home!

The Gift of Home - GTBankhomecoming

Want to give someone the gift of home this holiday? Kindly visit www.gtbank.com/homecoming to nominate him or her. 

Hurry now! Nomination closes on the 19th of December, 2019.

Tags from the story
gtb, GTbank, GTBankhomecoming
0

You may also like

10 Guys You Should Never Marry

4 Things Every Mature, Real Man Wants In A Girlfriend

First Photos Of Atiku In The US

3 dead as unknown assailants storm student quaters In Maiduguri

3 Relationship Pitfalls You Can Prevent

Nasarawa Assembly Speaker Calls For Local Government Reforms

If A School Expels Your Child For Having Sex, Sue The School: Omojuwa

8 Smart Tips To Know If His Kisses Really Mean ‘I Love You’

Xenophobia: Ogun Has Highest Number Of Returnees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *