Fani-Kayode Says Buhari’s Suporters Are ‘Useful Idiots’

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigerian minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has categorized people who voted President Muhammdu Buhari into power in 2015 under two categories of idiots.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation in a tweet on Monday described those who voted the president into two groups of useful idiots; One he says are those that supported Buhari in 2015 and have since repented, and the other group as that supported him in 2015 and are still with him today.

While he describes the first group as contrite, remorseful and redeemable, the second group, he says, have gone beyond the pale and are lost forever.

“There are two types of useful idiots: the ones that supported Buhari in 2015 & have since repented & the ones that supported him in 2015 & are still with him today. The 1st set are contrite, remorseful & redeemable whilst the 2nd have gone beyond the pale & are lost forever.”