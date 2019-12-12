They Did This To Me Because Of Jealousy, Mompha Reacts To EFCC Prosecution

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of trying to tarnish his image with corruption charges slammed on him.

Mompha, a popular Instagram celebrity was arrested by the EFCC for alleged internet fraud and money laundering at the Abuja airport just as he was leaving the country for Dubai last October.

Mompha who was arraigned before a federal high court in Lagos was ordered to be remanded in prison over the “N32.9bn scam” allegation against him.

However, the IG celeb who has now regained freedom, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share his experience in EFCC custody and some court documents.

“l was arrested on October 18, 2019, by EFCC, not Interpol or Fbi. No Interpol or Fbi is looking for me cause I don’t know where all these stories are coming from, The order of my arrest came from one of their heads in Lagos because he has my travel details,” he wrote.

“I asked what was my offense but he told me, ’till u get to Lagos.’ When I got to Lagos on October 19, 2019, he showed me my bank statement and asked about the funds which came to my account btw 2015 to 2017 which I defended all.

“To my greatest surprise, the next thing they did was to post that I was involved in internet fraud, BEC, cyber fraud and also 51 bank accounts which never happened and it went viral. What kind of country are we in? Nothing like an investigation. They tried to tarnish my image.

“I was in their custody for 40 days. No evidence of fraud was found on me. After my lawyer sued them for keeping me for long, on the 22nd of November, they gave me my charge sheet for 14 counts of money laundering on a Legit Business I did wit a company in Nigeria.

“I was shocked when I came out to see people calling me different names like fraudster, Criminal, Yahoo boy. I have never defrauded anyone or stolen from anyone. Also, no petition on me or anyone or company reported me. They did this to me because of hate, envy, Jealousy.