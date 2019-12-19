Trans-Man Gives Birth To First Child For Wife (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Social media is agog after popular trans-couple, Precious and Myles Brady Davis shared photos from their post-pregnancy shoot.

Precious and Myles Brady Davis

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl together through the use of In vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Myles is trans-masculine (a woman who identifies as Man) while Precious is a trans-woman ( a man who identifies as Woman).

Precious is also the first transgender bride on the “Say Yes to the Dress” franchise on TLC.

According to reports, they both had to go off the hormones that reinforce their gender identities so as to be able to conceive.

See more photos below:

Myles Brady Davis

Trans-couple, Precious and Myles Brady Davis

Trans-couple, Precious and Myles Brady Davis

Myles Brady Davis

 

 

Tags from the story
Myles Brady Davis, Precious and Myles Brady Davis, Precious Brady Davis
0

