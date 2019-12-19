Trump: Aggrieved Nigerians Demand Impeachment Of Buhari

Following the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari

Their grievances against the Nigerian president, according to them are; disobedience to court orders and undermining the country’s constitution.

However, some supporters of the Buhari-led government have said it is impossible to impeach the President, considering the fact that his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) constitute the majority at the national assembly.

There's something with politics and numbers. You can't get 10 people to protest and miraculously remove someone with 15m strong supporters. Also, you will need 73 Senators and 240 Reps to #ImpeachBuhari. If you don't have the numbers, you will just cry like malnourished children! — Maj Gen El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, some other Nigerians have opined that it would be impossible for a senate, which they described as ‘rubber stamp’, to carry out any impeachment against President Buhari.

This hashtag #impeachbuhari is funny 1. House of Reps? No balls

2. Senate? Rubber-stamp

3. If somehow he gets impeached, how will he leave? DSS are at their most evil state yet

4. some Muslims will claim it is a religious witch-hunt

5. Arewa will say the South are behind it — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) December 19, 2019

See a few reactions below

Trump didn’t do 30% of what Buhari have done, disobeying court orders alone is enough to impeach any sitting government worker but what do I even know. The country and its government is nothing but a disgrace to democracy #Impeachbuhari — 🥇 (@Hankvalj) December 19, 2019

We need to get @MBuhari impeached for flouting 41 court orders #ImpeachBuhari #RevolutionNow — #SparkYen out now🇳🇬 (@iamProficience) December 19, 2019

Buhari must go. We don't want a tyrant as our president. We can make this a reality. All we need to do is occupy the streets in hundreds of thousands all over the country. No man is greater than the country. Buhari can't be flexing muscles like that. He's no God.#impeachbuhari — Activist For A Better Nigeria (@Edwardikpen) December 19, 2019

The act of disobedience to court orders and undermining the constitution in which you took an oath of office with is an impeachable offence. The impeachment of @MBuhari should have commenced long ago.#ImpeachBuhari — Towolawi Jamiu (@jharmo) December 19, 2019