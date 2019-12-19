Trump: Aggrieved Nigerians Demand Impeachment Of Buhari

by Verity Awala
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Following the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari

Their grievances against the Nigerian president, according to them are; disobedience to court orders and undermining the country’s constitution.

However, some supporters of the Buhari-led government have said it is impossible to impeach the President, considering the fact that his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) constitute the majority at the national assembly.

Meanwhile, some other Nigerians have opined that it would be impossible for a senate, which they described as ‘rubber stamp’, to carry out any impeachment against President Buhari.

See a few reactions below

 

