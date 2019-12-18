Nigerians Knock Femi Adesina Over Comment That Nigeria Would Have Been Better If Buhari’s Military Regime Lasted Longer

Some Nigerians have taken turns to call out Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson for saying Nigeria would have been a better country if Buhari’s 1983-1985 military regime lasted longer.

Adesina, in an article celebrating the president’s birthday which was shared on his Facebook account on Tuesday, said Buhari’s regime led Nigeria on the right path “till forces of reaction struck, and we were back to worse than square one.”

“I have said it before, and I say it again. I have followed Buhari since he was a military ruler, when I was an undergraduate,” he said.

Read Also: Unlike Many Former Nigerian Leaders, Buhari Is Not A Thief: Adesina

“And if that regime had lasted for longer, Nigeria would not be in the doldrums that she found herself. It was a tough administration, but which was leading us on the right path.

“You could imagine my joy when Buhari eventually emerged civilian President after 12 years of struggle. I didn’t think I was going to ever serve in government, but I found myself in it. Just because it was Buhari.”

This statement has stirred annoyance among many social media users, as they have accused the presidential aide of losing his mind.

See some reactions below

Femi Adesina, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, says Nigeria would have been a better country if the president’s military regime had lasted longer.

FEMI ADESINA IS HIGH ON WEED. Remember you won't be there forever — Brait (@brait2017) December 18, 2019

@FemAdesina Femi Adesina is a true lost son of the South West. His level of jingoism to impunity and lawlessness is on the highest level. His soul is already sold to the devil. His place is already reserved in hell. Except he repents, he will never see God's mercy. — Comrade Ola Samuel 🇳🇬 (@realpsalmie7) December 18, 2019

Can any one help us to check history to see how Reuben Abati handle information during Jonathan era? Why are presidential spokesman always as if they r from another planet (like Femi Adesina) — Games prefect 🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@adematinfo) December 18, 2019

Is this the same person Femi Adesina said, his military regime should have lasted?

Now I agree with the person that called him Mentallyaware. pic.twitter.com/4ZiMCxJ3t7 — Ewa💕 omo Iya aladiye (@JunaidEwatomy) December 18, 2019

Femi Adesina has really lost his mind! And no one in govt is trying to hold him. Such brazen madness in the daytime is unprecedented. Dear God, please save your son Femi. You are Merciful and Benevolent to rescue his soul. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) December 18, 2019