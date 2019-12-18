Nigerians Knock Femi Adesina Over Comment That Nigeria Would Have Been Better If Buhari’s Military Regime Lasted Longer

by Valerie Oke
Femi Adesina, Buhari
Femi Adesina and President Buhari

Some Nigerians have taken turns to call out Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson for saying Nigeria would have been a better country if Buhari’s 1983-1985 military regime lasted longer.

Adesina, in an article celebrating the president’s birthday which was shared on his Facebook account on Tuesday, said Buhari’s regime led Nigeria on the right path “till forces of reaction struck, and we were back to worse than square one.”

“I have said it before, and I say it again. I have followed Buhari since he was a military ruler, when I was an undergraduate,” he said.

“And if that regime had lasted for longer, Nigeria would not be in the doldrums that she found herself. It was a tough administration, but which was leading us on the right path.

“You could imagine my joy when Buhari eventually emerged civilian President after 12 years of struggle. I didn’t think I was going to ever serve in government, but I found myself in it. Just because it was Buhari.”

This statement has stirred annoyance among many social media users, as they have accused the presidential aide of losing his mind.

See some reactions below

0

