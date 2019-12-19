FG Declares December 25, 26, January 1 As Public Holidays

The Federal Government on Thursday declared December 25th and 26th as public holidays.

According to a statement delivered by the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, January 1 was also designated as a public holiday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, felicitates with “Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.”

The public holidays are for the Christmas (December 25th), Boxing Day (December 26th) and New Year (January 1st) celebrations.

The minister according to the statement urged Christians to live in peace with their neighbours to ensure the security of the nation.