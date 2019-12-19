FG Declares December 25, 26, January 1 As Public Holidays

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal Government on Thursday declared December 25th and 26th as public holidays.

Image result for FG Declares December 25, 26, January 1 As Public Holidays

According to a statement delivered by the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, January 1 was also designated as a public holiday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, felicitates with “Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.”

Also Read: Nigerians Storm NDLEA Centers For Aptitude Test (Video)

The public holidays are for the Christmas (December 25th), Boxing Day (December 26th) and New Year (January 1st) celebrations.

The minister according to the statement urged Christians to live in peace with their neighbours to ensure the security of the nation.

Tags from the story
Boxing Day, Christmas, federal government, New Year
0

You may also like

Edo state governor to participate in 2017 Okpekpe International 10km Road Race

List Of Nominees For The 2016 MAMA Awards

Driver arraigned before court for stealing clothes worth N12 . 5m

Tributes Pour In For #Chapecoense After Players Die In Plane Crash

Supreme Court Didnt Deliver Judgement On Zamfara But Imposed Candidates

2 Reasons Why Atiku Is Not Destined For Presidency – Oshiomole

Queens College: Death toll rises to three

Sanwo-Olu replies Ambode: I won’t fight in the mud with you

Here is Why Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ex wife, Anita, Was Absent At Her Daughter’s Wedding To Phillip

Wizkid and Tony Elumelu

Nigerians Lambast Lady For Saying Wizkid Is Richer Than Tony Elumelu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *