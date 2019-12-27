Video: Hefty Men Drag Newlywed Bride To Her Husband’s House

A disheartening video has surfaced showing a young bride being dragged to her husband’s house.

The video saw two hefty men carrying the young girl as many looked on while she was being forced into a waiting car in front of her home.

The video has since gotten several social media sharing their thoughts on child marriage. One Twitter user wrote; “I find this disturbing.”

Another person said:

“This is disturbing. Just imagine what will happen at night, they didn’t even try to pacify, persuade or patronise her.

“Must everything be by force with these people?’

Watch the video below;