Deji Adeyanju Hospitalised In Dubai After Mob Attack

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been hospitalized at a hospital in Dubai where he’s recovering after a mob attack.
The popular activist suffered the attack during a protest at the front of the National Human Rights Commission headquarters in Abuja.
He was left unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital where he received some treatment before he was flown abroad.
A former APC chieftain, Timi Frank paid him a visit at the hospital in Dubai.
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to share photos of the activist in the hospital.
See pictures below:
..Hang in there my dear aburo Deji and know that we love you and are very proud of you.They beat you in the streets of Abuja & boasted about it but the following day they were forced to release your friend @YeleSowore & my friend Dasuki.We have won and we shall continue to win.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 26, 2019