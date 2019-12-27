Deji Adeyanju Hospitalised In Dubai After Mob Attack

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been hospitalized at a hospital in Dubai where he’s recovering after a mob attack.

The popular activist suffered the attack during a protest at the front of the National Human Rights Commission headquarters in Abuja.

He was left unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital where he received some treatment before he was flown abroad.

A former APC chieftain, Timi Frank paid him a visit at the hospital in Dubai.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to share photos of the activist in the hospital.

See pictures below: