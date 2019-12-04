Video: See How Much Actress Bimbo Ademoye Saved In Her ‘Savings Box’

Nollywood actress Bimbo Admeoye has shared a video of her kolo which she has had since the start of the year.

The actress in the video broke the kolo which she has been using to save from the beginning of the year, revealing hundreds of Naira carefully folded inside it.

Bimbo captioned the video; “pennywise pound foolish.”

“pls watch till the end.

Everyone who knows me well knows I can save for Africa. I’ve tasted brokenness before and It wasn’t delicious so I save like there’s no tomorrow. I have several means of saving which I’d be introducing to you soon, but the ancient way which is the kolo way happens to be one of them ..

“The best part about @mykolo.ng is that it is reusable, yes! you can always recycle it ,it is very fancy so you can use it as a firm of decor in your house pending when your money gets full , you can save as much as 100k in the smallest size and 1.5 to 2 million in the biggest size , there’s no opening point so you don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your money, you can only put money in through the tiny hole created, and take it out by breaking the soft wooden part, after which your carpenter can refix that part and you get to use it again, or you send back to @mykolo.ng and get a new one for lesser price . so who’s in this challenge with me ..