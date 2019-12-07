We Are Watching – US Senator Addresses World Conference Over Sowore’s Detention (Video)

A new video has surfaced online capturing a USA senator, Bob Menendez from New Jersey, addressing a world conference following the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore,the publisher of Sahara Reporters, by operatives of DSS.

In the video, the lawmaker, who acknowledged being in the process that secured the initial release of the revolutionist made it known that there would be a severe relationship of USA with Nigeria if anything drastic happens to Sowore in detention.

His words:

“I am outraged by the blatant harassment of Omoyele Sowore, an activist and journalist whose only crime appears to be exercising his right to free expression.

“In a concerted effort to secure his release on behalf of the Sowore family living in New Jersey, my office has been working closely with the State Department as Mr. Sowore’s case languished following his arbitrary arrest back in August.

“While we continue to seek immediate answers about Mr. Sowore’s treatment and conditions in jail, I will be further engaging directly with U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard in Abuja to raise this case at the highest levels of the Nigerian government so the Buhari Administration gets the message that we are committed to defending Mr. Sowore’s rights and securing his release.

This blatant miscarriage of justice is symptomatic of closing political and media space in Nigeria.

Watch the video below: