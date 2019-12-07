We Are Watching – US Senator Addresses World Conference Over Sowore’s Detention (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A new video has surfaced online capturing a USA senator, Bob Menendez from New Jersey, addressing a world conference following the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore,the publisher of Sahara Reporters, by operatives of DSS.

In the video, the lawmaker, who acknowledged being in the process that secured the initial release of the revolutionist made it known that there would be a severe relationship of USA with Nigeria if anything drastic happens to Sowore in detention.

His words:

“I am outraged by the blatant harassment of Omoyele Sowore, an activist and journalist whose only crime appears to be exercising his right to free expression.

“In a concerted effort to secure his release on behalf of the Sowore family living in New Jersey, my office has been working closely with the State Department as Mr. Sowore’s case languished following his arbitrary arrest back in August.

Read Also: Banky W Hails Akin Alabi Over His Stand On Sowore’s Rearrest

“While we continue to seek immediate answers about Mr. Sowore’s treatment and conditions in jail, I will be further engaging directly with U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard in Abuja to raise this case at the highest levels of the Nigerian government so the Buhari Administration gets the message that we are committed to defending Mr. Sowore’s rights and securing his release.

This blatant miscarriage of justice is symptomatic of closing political and media space in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bob Menendez, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

BBNaija’s Alex Inks New Endorsement Deal (Photos)

Family seeks probe of ‘mysterious’ death of former oil worker

Nigerian troops kill Boko-Haram members in an ambush

Moghalu

2019 Presidency: 8 Things You Should Know About the Latest Man to Declare Ambition

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th June 2019

Femi Fani-Kayode Writes Open Letter To Buhari, Says Nigeria Is Under State-sponsored Tyranny

Sad story of a married Nigerian man who married an American lady just to scam her

Buhari Orders Total Overhaul Of SARS

Nigeria Immigration redeploys 518 officers from the Airports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *