Wedding Guest Caught Hiding Wedding Souvenirs (Video)

A wedding guest was caught on camera at an event hiding some wedding gift items, otherwise referred to as souvenirs, under her table.

The woman in the video could be seen with many packs of the souvenirs and discreetly keeping them under the table, unaware of the camera capturing her loots.

The video that has since been going viral on the Internet has garnered so many reactions from social media users.

At some point, the lady was seen struggling to fit some of the items she had looted as she wanted to claim more for herself.

Watch The Video Here: