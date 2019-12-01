Wedding Guest Caught Hiding Wedding Souvenirs (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A wedding guest was caught on camera at an event hiding some wedding gift items, otherwise referred to as souvenirs, under her table.

The woman in the video could be seen with many packs of the souvenirs and discreetly keeping them under the table, unaware of the camera capturing her loots.

The video that has since been going viral on the Internet has garnered so many reactions from social media users.

READ ALSO – Bride And Bridesmaid Twerk To Tease Guests At Wedding Reception (Video)

At some point, the lady was seen struggling to fit some of the items she had looted as she wanted to claim more for herself.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Wedding Guest, weddings
0

You may also like

Nigerian politicians do not play by the rules – Information Minister

Jonathan, Allison-Madueke, Okonjo-Iweala, Others Leaves For London To Discuss Nigeria’s Economy

Emir Sanusi visits El-Rufai, hails Kaduna people for electing “competent” leader

Stop Romancing Corruption, Group Advises Jonathan

Buhari Sacks 16 Permanent Secretaries, To Scrap 7 Ministries

FG Terminates Contract With Bi-Courtney Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Concession

xenophobia

Foreigners Currently Under Xenophobic Attack In South Africa (VIDEO)

Nigerian Family Disowns Daughter Seeking to Marry a Woman

Stop Demonising Buhari, Campaign Organisation Warns PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *