Bride And Bridesmaid Twerk To Tease Guests At Wedding Reception (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a rather odd video shared on the Internet, both Bride and her Bridesmaid were caught twerking and shaking sexily to entertain their guest.

It is no doubt that the traditional way of marriage was not respected in this scene as the ladies in the video were giving their best moves for the guest.

In the video shared, the bride, her bridesmaid, and a few ladies from her bridal train joined her in the dance.

The bride herself gave her best move and one would not even think that she was ‘just married.’

Watch The Hilarious Video Here:

