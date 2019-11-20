Why FG Has Not Implemented Amended Electoral Act: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to reveal the reason behind the non-implementation of the amended electoral reforms.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker expressed that free and fair election in Nigeria is currently dependent on the implementation of the recommendations for electoral reforms.

However, he pointed out that successive administrations in the country and the current President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has failed to implement the recommendations  because they consider it as suicidal acts.

The former lawmaker comment is in connection with the electoral malpractices witnessed during the just concluded Kogi and Bayelsa states election. 

See his post below:

