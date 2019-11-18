Shehu Sani Condemns Electoral Violence In Bayelsa And Kogi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to condemn the violence that marred the conduct of the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani

According to multiple reports, the elections that held on Saturday in the two states were marred with ballot box snatching and violence.

According to a stakeholder in the election, Dino Melaye, he lost his nephew due to electoral violence on Sunday.

Reacting to the reports of violence and malpractices that characterized the elections,  the former lawmaker from Kadunacl condemned the actions.

See his post below:

0

