You Are Undermining The Rule Of Law: Shehu Sani Tells DSS

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the continued disobedience of court orders by the Department of State Security (DSS) is a deliberate attempt at undermining the rule of law.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The DSS has refused to follow the orders of court regarding the release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Shades DSS Over Disobedience To Court Orders

The former lawmaker pointed out that when court orders are disobeyed by government agencies, the rule of law is undermined.

The former lawmaker also opined that the moral flag of the government goes down when an agency of the government undermines the rule of law.

See his post below:

