We Received Order To Release Sowore But No One Has Come To Pick Him: DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that they received the court order to release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement but no one showed up to pick him up.

Sowore, who has been in detention since August 3rd has been granted bail twice by a federal high court in Abuja.

Upon fulfilling the conditions of the bail, the security agency has failed to let him go.

In a statement on Friday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, the agency said:

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore,” the statement read.

Read Also: Sowore Finally Meets Bail Conditions, To Be Released On Wednesday: Falana

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director-General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”