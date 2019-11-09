We Received Order To Release Sowore But No One Has Come To Pick Him: DSS

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that they received the court order to release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement but no one showed up to pick him up.

Sowore, who has been in detention since August 3rd has been granted bail twice by a federal high court in Abuja.

Upon fulfilling the conditions of the bail, the security agency has failed to let him go.

In a statement on Friday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, the agency said:

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore,” the statement read.

Read Also: Sowore Finally Meets Bail Conditions, To Be Released On Wednesday: Falana

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director-General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

Tags from the story
Department of State Services (DSS), Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Sokoto State Releases N11m For Purchase OF Cows For Sallah

Widows Of Slain Cops, DSS Operatives, Demand Corpses, Payment Of Husbands’ Benefits One Year After

Operation Lafiya Dole: Air Force Deploy More Fighter Jets To Northeast

Security In The North Has Improved – Aliyu

NLC Suspends Planned One-Day Warning Strike, Rally

Nigerian Army Confirms Death Of Abubakar Shekau’s Double

NLC Commends NMA For Suspending Strike

18 Arrested By NSCDC In in A-Ibom Baby Factory Bust

Man allegedly burnt his dog alive

Nigerian Man Set His Dog On Fire For The Fun Of It (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *