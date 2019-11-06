Sowore Finally Meets Bail Conditions, To Be Released On Wednesday: Falana

Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), counsel to Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, says he has met conditions of the embattled Sahara Reporters Publisher and will be released on Wednesday.

The renowned lawyer made this known at a federal high court in Abuja while asking for an adjournment of the case between Sowore and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“I have already explained to the learned prosecuting counsel that we are encumbered by the refusal of the State Security Service to allow us to prepare for the defence of the defendants,” he said.

“I had already asked my learned counsel for the prosecution, that we are confident that the defendants will be freed today (Wednesday) from the custody of the SSS having met the bail conditions imposed on them by this honourable court.

Read Also: I Am Considering Standing Bail For Sowore: Apostle Suleman

“Once they are liberated from the custody of the SSS, we will be in position to take full instruction from them.”

However, Hassan Liman, the prosecuting counsel, opposed the application for adjournment on the grounds that the charges were filed and served on the defendants in September.

Liman said the defendants had “ample time and opportunity to prepare for their defence”.