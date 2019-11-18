Permanent Secretary, Pregnant Wife, Two Kids Burnt To Death In Benue (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A family of four have died in a recent fire outbreak at their residence in the Quararafa Quarters area of Makurdi, Benue State.

The fire outbreak was reported to have started in the early hours of today, Monday, 18th of November 2019.

The incident that started at around 2 AM has claimed the family of Mr Seker Akaa, an acting Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Science and Technology.

The permanent secretary was said to have been burnt to death along with his pregnant wife and two children by the time the fire service could finally put out the fire around 5:30 AM.

Neighbours who came to their rescue were left stranded due to the heavy locks they used on their door.

See Photo Here:

Family Claimed By Fire
Photos From The Scene
