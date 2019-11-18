Big Achievers Don’t Post Their Success On Social Media: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has urged his followers to desist from posting everything about their lives on social media.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The social media activist expressed that when people don’t post big things on social media, it doesn’t mean they are not achieving in life.

He pointed out that people who make it the biggest are the ones who rarely talk about their achievements.

In another post, the social media activist also advised his followers to avoid putting their dreams on social media, to prevent it from not materialising.

See his tweets below:

