Reno Omokri As UNIBEN Student Preacher In 1990

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan has shared a throwback photo of himself as a student in the University of Benin, Edo state.

He also recalls how he preached even as a student during his campus days.

Me, in 1990, at the age of 16, first year as an undergraduate at the University of Benin, Ugbowo. Then, I used to preach and I won souls for God. Later, I began preaching in buses. The God who was with me then has never abandoned me!

This is coming few hours after the wife of former senate president, Toyin Saraki called him out over being a pastor.

