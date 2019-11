Yahaya Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been reelected as the governor of Kogi state.

The incumbent governor polled 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who got 9,482.

Out of the 21 local government areas in the state, Bello won in 12 local government areas.