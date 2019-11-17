KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Loses Local Government To APC

by Olayemi Oladotun

The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Kogi West senatorial district re-run election, Smart Adeyemi, has defeated Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ijumu local government.

Senator Dino Melaye
Both candidates are from the local government. Senator Adeyemi is an indigene of Iyara, Dino Melaye is from Aiyetoro, a neighbouring village.

The final result for the local government was announced on Sunday morning.

Mr Adeyemi’s APC polled a total of 11,627 votes to defeat Mr Melaye’s who amassed 7,647 votes in the local government, according to the electoral commission, INEC.

1

1 Comment

  • I know it’s going to be the final battle of Dino in Kogi politics. He missed it before now, therefore, he should join Nollywood and continue his life. A lesson anyway.

    Reply

