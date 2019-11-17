KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Raises Alarm Over Figures From Polls

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, who is contesting to represent the people of Kogi West Senatorial District has raised concerns over the election’s results.

Melaye is contesting after election tribunal sacked him as Kogi West Senator on August 23, 2019.

The Senator is contesting against Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the election.

The former lawmaker had earlier cried foul when he said political thugs had disrupted the election at his polling unit.

Now, the lawmaker has expressed concerns over the figures he is seeing as results.

See his tweets below: