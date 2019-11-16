Bride Arrives Her Wedding Reception In A Coffin (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin
Bride arrives at her wedding in a coffin

A bride has gone viral over the way she decided on arriving at her wedding.

Many had the wedding had the scare of their lives after the bride decided to arrive her own wedding in a coffin.

Rocking a gold dress, upon the coffin being opened, the bride started dancing immediately to the amazement of everyone who gathered to celebrate her on her big day.

The video has since gone viral and birthed arguments online.

Watch below;

View this post on Instagram

Bride arrives her #wedding in a coffin

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

0

