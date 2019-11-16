Bride Arrives Her Wedding Reception In A Coffin (Video)

A bride has gone viral over the way she decided on arriving at her wedding.

Many had the wedding had the scare of their lives after the bride decided to arrive her own wedding in a coffin.

Read Also: Bride’s Sisters Twerks On Groom To Test If He Can Be Faithful By Not Having Erection (VIDEO)

Rocking a gold dress, upon the coffin being opened, the bride started dancing immediately to the amazement of everyone who gathered to celebrate her on her big day.

The video has since gone viral and birthed arguments online.

Watch below;